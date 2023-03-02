After the appearance of the collaborations of Naruto and dragonball It was to be expected that others related to manga and anime would come to Fortniteand it seems that the following is the one of Attack on Titan.

That is at least what a couple of informants specialized in sharing details of this Battle Royale ahead of time suggest. Specifically, we refer to @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR; the report appeared on Twitter.

According to the first, which echoes the information from the second, the collaboration between Fortnite and Attack on Titan it will be part of the season pass for Season 2 of the game.

Likewise, it affirms that the skin or appearance of Eren Jaeger, the protagonist of Hajime Isayama’s work, will be included. It is possible that she is not alone, since in Epic Games they have to be aware of the popularity of other characters in the series.

Fountain: wit studio.

Among them Mikasa and Levi Ackerman, as well as Armin Arlert. But going back to the topic of Eren, the information suggests that they may be a “secret appearance” from Chapter 4 of Season 2.

That means that his revelation could be at any time. How reliable are @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR? Well, both have been correct before in the information they have shared. But this new content could be related to something else.

When will the Attack on Titan anime return?

According to the schedule the anime of Attack on Titan It will return on March 3 with the broadcast of a special episode, which is part of the outcome of the final season.

It will be available in Japan through the NHK channel and affiliated networks, while in the West it will be through Crunchyroll. That will be the same day but shortly after and subtitled in several languages, including Latin Spanish. After its broadcast it will have dubbing.

Fountain: wit studio.

But that will take a while. Based on the above, more than one fan might suspect that the release of Eren Jaeger in Fortnite could coincide with the premiere of this special episode of Attack on Titan.

At least to take advantage of the cross promotion that this represents. However, only Epic Games can confirm or deny this information, so you have to wait for a statement from this company.

In addition to Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer.