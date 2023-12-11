Epic Games is handling this really well Fortnite which is experiencing a moment of strong recovery. In fact, it is news in the last few hours that after the launch of Lego Fortnite And Rocket Racing the number of concurrent players has grown beyond 7.3 million. The data refers to 10 December 2023.

The factors that led to this result are certainly many, but the launch of the new games within Fortnite itself, a bit like what happens in Roblox, is certainly the main reason for this sudden acceleration, which however comes after the massive success of the OG map.