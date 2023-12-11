Epic Games is handling this really well Fortnite which is experiencing a moment of strong recovery. In fact, it is news in the last few hours that after the launch of Lego Fortnite And Rocket Racing the number of concurrent players has grown beyond 7.3 million. The data refers to 10 December 2023.
The factors that led to this result are certainly many, but the launch of the new games within Fortnite itself, a bit like what happens in Roblox, is certainly the main reason for this sudden acceleration, which however comes after the massive success of the OG map.
Currently the peak number of players is over 4 million, a quantity that is well beyond some of the most successful online titles at the moment. Consider that the much talked about The Finals now has 156,036 players on Steam, while the acclaimed Counter-Strike 2 has 776,534.
According to Fortnite.gg, currently the most played mode is LEGO Fortnite, with 1,152,863 players, followed by Battle Royale with 637,486 players. As you can see, the gap is notable. Rocket Racing, the other mode launched these days, currently has 204,851 players, a quantity that on Steam would make it the third most played game on the platform, just to put the figure in perspective.
