L'UnrealEditor for Fortnite (UEFN) was one of the protagonists of the State of Unreal presentation at GDC, and with this it will be possible to create new LEGO-based worlds and gamesthanks to the updates applied.
In particular, new ones were announced during the presentation creative tools based on assets and templates focused on LEGO elements, derived from the ongoing collaboration between the Epic Games game and the famous Danish constructions, which will allow numerous possibilities for customizing the gaming experience.
Like other content created by users, these based on LEGO can also be shared and sold within the Fortnite store, thus increasing the internal economy of the Epic Games title.
Some specific limitations
There are also some limitations to take into consideration: contrary to what happens with the other creative elements of Fortnite, the contents linked to LEGO must fall within a PEGI 7 classification, therefore they must be suitable for a decidedly young audience and not contain controversial elements or elements that may disturb older users little ones.
During the same occasion we also had the opportunity to see a trailer on the new islands and on the use of Metahuman, all elements that significantly evolve the technology and content underlying Fortnite.
