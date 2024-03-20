L'UnrealEditor for Fortnite (UEFN) was one of the protagonists of the State of Unreal presentation at GDC, and with this it will be possible to create new LEGO-based worlds and gamesthanks to the updates applied.

In particular, new ones were announced during the presentation creative tools based on assets and templates focused on LEGO elements, derived from the ongoing collaboration between the Epic Games game and the famous Danish constructions, which will allow numerous possibilities for customizing the gaming experience.

Like other content created by users, these based on LEGO can also be shared and sold within the Fortnite store, thus increasing the internal economy of the Epic Games title.