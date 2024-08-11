The collaboration between Epic Games and Disney continues and expands further, with the house of Mickey Mouse revealing new products at D23 2024 crossover for fortnitewhich include a bit of everything, From Marvel superheroes to Maleficent and Captain Hook.
But let’s proceed in order. The first of the collaborations revealed is already available now, with the internal Battle Royale store hosting the costumes of Cyclops, Jubilee and Colossus from the animated series X-Men ’97. Tomorrow, August 12th, it will be the turn of The Mandalorian with content dedicated to the various characters of the series, including Grogu.
Avengers Season 4 Theme: Doomsday
On August 16th the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4entitled “Absolute Doom” and clearly themed with the new Avengers: Doomsday movie. The game will therefore feature the Doctor Doom and Other Marvel Heroeswith players able to harness the powers of iconic characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Panther to gain the upper hand on their opponents. In the trailer below, we can also see some special costumes, like a cute version of Wolverine by Bananita.
And that’s not all. During the fall, Disney movie villains will be landing on Battle Royale Island, such as Maleficent, Cruella De Vil and Captain Hook and there are also some planned crossover with Pixar characterswith The Incredibles opening the dance. And who knows, it is not excluded that there will be further surprises in the coming months. We will see.
#Fortnite #receiving #content #themed #Avengers #Doomsday #XMen #Disney #Villains #Incredibles
