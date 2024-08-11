The collaboration between Epic Games and Disney continues and expands further, with the house of Mickey Mouse revealing new products at D23 2024 crossover for fortnitewhich include a bit of everything, From Marvel superheroes to Maleficent and Captain Hook.

But let’s proceed in order. The first of the collaborations revealed is already available now, with the internal Battle Royale store hosting the costumes of Cyclops, Jubilee and Colossus from the animated series X-Men ’97. Tomorrow, August 12th, it will be the turn of The Mandalorian with content dedicated to the various characters of the series, including Grogu.