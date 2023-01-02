As you probably already know, Fortnite left the iOS ecosystem in 2020, this after a series of conflicts between Apple and Epic Games. While there are various methods to enjoy battle royale on an iPhone, there is currently no official way to do this. However, it seems that all this will change this year, since the CEO of Epic Games has hinted at the return of Fortnite to iOS.

Through his official Twitter account, Tim Sweeney commented “Next year on iOS!” Although he did not provide further details, he did share an image of Fortnite. Now, does this mean that Epic Games has reached an agreement with Apple? Although this could be the case, Actually, the CEO would be referring to a law that will come into force in Europe this year.

Currently, most companies that are available on iOS have to pay a commission to Apple for the revenue they generate in their apps through microtransactions. Although there are special cases, such as Netflix, the games do not have a third-party store. However, after a legal dispute last year, in 2023 the European Law on Digital Markets will enter into forcewhich would force Apple to open its app ecosystem to third parties.

It is so Fortnite it could return to the iOS ecosystem at some point in 2023, and not have to pay Apple’s high fees. However, the law only applies in Europe, so it is possible that the battle royale is only available in this continent.

We can only wait for more official information is released from Epic Games or Apple. On related topics, Fortnite He is fined $500 million dollars. In the same way, the lawsuit ensures that the game is as addictive as a drug.

Editor’s Note:

Yes Fortnite If it does return to iOS, even if only in Europe, it will be an interesting time for Epic Games and Apple. However, it remains to be seen whether the United States and the rest of the world can make this a reality once again.

Via: Tim Sweeney