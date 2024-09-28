Epic Games, through a brief preview on Twitter, announced that content related to Pixar and Disney’s The Incredibles will come to Fortnite on the night of September 27, 2024. This is as part of the news of Chapter 5 Season 4 of this Battle Royale, which is called Absolute Doom.

This not only added Doctor Doom, the master of Latveria, to the game, but also other Marvel characters such as Gwenpool, War Machine and Shuri.

There are three guests from the world of The Incredibles for Fortniteand they are Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone, all of which can be purchased in the store inside this video game. Unfortunately, the preview does not specify or show the cosmetic items that will accompany the characters.

We are referring to the appearances for the pickaxe, backpack, loading screens, gliders or emotes. But it is to be imagined that they can be purchased as a package.

Fountain: Epic Games.

The announcement regarding the appearance of The Incredibles in Fortnite took place at Disney’s D23 event, which took place in mid-August 2024. At the same company presentation, news broke that a third film in the series is on the way, although it still has no release window.

There is no shortage of fans of this family of superheroes who want more content based on them to come to this Epic Games title. But nothing can guarantee it.

The idea that Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone are chosen as the content of The Incredibles to Fortnite It makes sense. All because the three have proportions consistent with this Battle Royale. Violet is too skinny, while Dash and Jack-Jack are too small.

But there would be no shortage of those who wanted to play as Syndrome, Voyd, Screech or He-Lectrix. In that sense, we just have to wait and see if they are also considered.

Other news related to the Epic Games game has to do with a new mode in its LEGO version and the mode related to Doctor Doom.

