In such a way that the game ranked or classified through various modalities will be available to everyone from patch 24.40. This of course applies to Battle Royale and Zero Build (Zero Construction).

It will be running until the end of Season 3 Chapter 4, which will be later in the summer.

According to Epic Games, this will allow the team of Fortnite ‘make adjustments to issues and concerns that arise’.

Likewise ‘work on additional features and general improvements for when Ranked starts [Mode] following the normal schedule of the Battle Royale season’.

In the case of the aforementioned mode, in its standard version it will allow you to classify solo, duos or squads. But that’s a bit different in Zero Build.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Unlike Battle Royale, in Zero Build of Fortnite it will only allow you to qualify for duos in Season Zero.

Rankings will still be separated between Battle Royale and Zero Build, which means that players will be able to rank independently in one format without being affected by the other.

This is something that could be expected but it is good that Epic Games makes it clear at once so that everyone can advance as they want.

When the classification mode or Ranked Mode is activated in Fortnitethe player’s rank will go up or down depending on a number of criteria.

It is something that should be known, and the company shared the guidelines applied. The known list is as follows:

– Placement of games

– Number of eliminations both individually and by team

– The rank of a team will be assigned based on the highest ranked player of this

In the case of the number of eliminations, those that are advanced in the match will be worth more than those at the beginning, and the ranks of the eliminated rival players are taken into account.

Regarding team ranks and for example, one that has Gold 1, two Silver 1s and one Bronze 2 will be assigned a Gold 1. Players starting with Bronze will move up in the order of Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Ace and Unreal.

Fountain: Epic Games.

In Fortnite all levels from Bronze to Diamond will have three ranks; but Elite, Ace and Unreal only one. Special cosmetic rewards will be available in this new mode via Ranked Urgent Quests.

This must be completed in a single encounter. The final reward for Ranked Season Zero is the Burn Bright emote. Patch 24.40, which will add the above, will be available on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

