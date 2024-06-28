Razer and Epic Games announced the launch of an official collection of peripherals based on Fortnite. This includes four products inspired by the Battle Bus and Supply Llama, which are classics in this Battle Royale.

Each of these devices will be accompanied by a cosmetic item to be used within the game. To download it you just have to use the key that comes inside the box of each product. Nothing simpler than that!

The peripherals in question are the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, Razer BlackWidow V4 X, Razer Kraken V3 X, and Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma, all of them in their Fortnite Edition versions.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is an ultra-light, wireless ergonomic mouse that offers incredible comfort and includes the Pico Cliffhanger as an item. The Razer BlackWidow V4 X, for its part, is an advanced mechanical keyboard that has RGB.

The keyboard mentioned above also has six macro keys and the accompanying DLC ​​is the Pico Demon Skull. Regarding the Razer Kraken V3

The extra included is the Raptor glider to travel through the skies of this Battle Royale in the coolest way possible.

Heyyy @Razer 👋 Thank you for sending an awesome Razer X Fortnite care package as well as some cosmetic codes 👀👀👀 The quality is amazing 🔥 #RazerFortnite …As I own these items, shall I give away these spare codes?? 😏🙌 pic.twitter.com/ndTzLJjujJ — YEJ (@iamyejyt) June 27, 2024

What about the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma – Fortnite Edition? Well, it is a mousepad for gamers that works with Razer Chroma RGB technology and LED lighting on the edges.

Players will be able to track and target their opponents perfectly, thanks to a surface optimized for speed and precision. As for the cosmetic item that accompanies it, it is the Dauntless Dragon glider, which is still fantastic.

For more details see the website official. Apart from Razer and Fortnite We have more technology information at TierraGamer.