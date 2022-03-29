The current season of Fortnite came with a change that totally transformed the way the game is played. For his early days, Epic Games decided to remove the building from his pitched battle. The move was quite divisive, with some commenting that it made the game better and others saying that it had stolen its essence.

From the beginning it was known that this situation would be temporary, as there were several references to the return of construction. Rumors also began to surface that the no-build mode in Fortnite could stay as a separate mode. Now this is fully confirmed.

A Fortnite mode without buildings is here to stay

Confirmation of a build-free mode comes directly from social media from Fortnite. With a post and a short video, the battle royale confirms that it will maintain a no-build mode for the future. So players who prefer more moving shootouts will be able to enjoy it the way they like it best.

‘No construction, no problem! It’s all about your ground fighting skills‘ says the post about the new mode Fortnite: Zero Construction. To further sell the point, the video focuses on great matchups with lots of action and mobility. It will surely be a mode with many players.

The announcement caused discussions despite the fact that it is a new mode that is not mandatory to play. Most are happy that they will be able to enjoy Fortnite even without being the masters of construction. However, there are some users who say that this move will permanently divide the fanbase.

construction in Fortnite It was always a topic of discussion. Although it is its biggest differentiator, many consider that there are people who abuse this mechanic. That is why they prefer something more traditional. This new mode could have everyone happy and enjoying this fun title in their own way.

