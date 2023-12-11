













Some days ago Fortnite welcomed his new mode called Festival. In this one players can use their controls to follow the beat of the music and 'play' some iconic songs. It seems that Epic Games wants to go further and allow you to use instruments that you already have saved.

In the FAQ section about Fortnite Festival There is a question about whether it accepts musical instrument controls. In the response Epic Games assures that at the moment no, but one of his priorities for the future is to do so.

In fact Harmonix, who developed this mode, were the creators of the popular rhythm games Guitar Hero and rock band. So they already have quite a bit of experience in this field. What we don't know is if they will accept all the instruments from these games, if anyone still has them.

It should be noted that the use of these instrument controls will not come to fruition as soon as Fortnie Festival. In fact, the same answer indicates that Epic will have more to share with us throughout 2024. So you still have time to look for your old Rock Band guitars and drums to give them a dusting.

What other modes did Fortnite add?

With the arrival of your new chapter, Fortnite added fun new modes for players. The first is obviously Festivalwhich we already described, but also a new racing mode called Rocket Racing. This has gameplay similar to Mario Kart.

They finally released their LEGO version which took the world by surprise. Many compare it favorably to Minecraft and on Twitch it has already become a sensation with streamers. If you had left this title a little abandoned, perhaps it is time for you to give it a chance again.

