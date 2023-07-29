













However, this new crossover is not officially announced, but ended up leaking ahead of time. The dataminers or data miners discovered images and details that are very interesting.

The user @iFireMonkey shared the information. So you can see the appearance of Terminator in Fortnitein addition to being that of the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, corresponds to the second film in the series.

That is, from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This is obvious from the row of grenades he carries with him. But the gun he is holding is not from that movie but actually from the first one. In any case, it reflects the fearsome T-800 model.

Fountain: Fox.

According to another insider, @FortnitePV2, the price for the Terminator skin is 1,500 V-Bucks but the bundle will cost between 2,100 and 2,300.

The set in question is Future War, which will be included in Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite.

Among the themed items is the Skynet Llama pendant and the Town Truck Surfer emote. Also a glider, HK-Aerial, as well as the fearsome pickaxe Mimetic Polly-Alloy Blades.

As for the Terminator outfit, it will have two variants, one of the complete T-800 and another with exposed parts of its mechanical skeleton.

This is precisely how this murderous android ends at the end of one of the most memorable films in science fiction.

Source: Twitter.

We must wait for Epic Games to confirm this information about Fortniteand by the way, share a video that allows you to appreciate this character in action that continues to fascinate the world.

Apart from Fortnite and Terminator we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

