













Fortnite will have dinosaurs and transformers in Chapter 4 Season 3 | EarthGamer

During the Summer Game Fest a cinematic trailer of Fortnite Wilds. Here we saw the center of the island subside to reveal a new landscape filled with trees and ruins. Also, we see that the velociraptors make their return and this time we can use them as vehicles.

The trailer also served as a confirmation of Optimus Prime’s arrival as one of the battle pass guests. We also got a look at what will likely be new weapons, with pirate-like rifles and futuristic looking cannons.

To end, Fortnite revealed that Dr. Salones will be back, although we don’t know in what capacity. So it is possible that this season will once again be loaded with history. If you are interested in playing the new season, you should know that it will start on June 9. Will they jump into it to get Optimus Prime out?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.