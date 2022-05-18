The future has just been announced Fortnite, which could be very flashy for your players. In an interview with the media Fast Companythe Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney He said that they have planned the arrival of an Unreal editor for this year.

This one will be inside Fortnite and will be based on Unreal Enginethe graphic engine of Epic Games. The editor is intended as a platform for players to make their own creations and monetize them. Epic Games’ main goal with this is to connect with its consumers..

At the interview, Tim Sweney said toIn addition to reaching consumers, we are building an economy. It will support creators and allow them to grow businesses around their work.‘. now the same Fortnite could be a new source of income for many.

Source: EpicGames

He has not yet revealed the date when this editor will arrive in Fortnite. However, he assured that we will see him before the end of the year. No details were given on how it would work though you will most likely do it in a similar way as creative mode.

This is a game mode Fortnite that allows users to create their own experiences. Out of this came some new and entertaining ways to play battle royale. With the editor who plans Epic Gamesplayers will be able to share their fun ideas and earn some money with them.

The Fortnite editor will work like Roblox

With this news it seems that Fortnite could become something like Roblox. The description of what they want to achieve with the editor sounds very similar. A platform dedicated to providing tools to create new experiences that can be monetized.

Source: Roblox Corporation

Roblox It enjoys a lot of popularity today, although it is not exempt from some controversies. Perhaps the publisher of Fortnite It has potential to grow in this market. It will also have the power Unreal Engine as a differentiator. Will you use this tool when it is available?

