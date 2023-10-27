For some years now, it has been clear that Fortnite It has become the most popular battle royale experience on the market, something that started as a different project and ultimately became the game that everyone knows. Its evolution has gone through several maps in different seasons, and to tell the truth, there are some that are missed by the community and it seems that Epic Games has listened to said fans.

It has recently been confirmed that the season 1 map will have a return for the most nostalgic, with the selected date being next November 3, this has led to fans having memories of how the franchise began. Added to this is that some skins will finally set foot on this terrain that is a favorite for many.

Back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023.

As mentioned by enthusiasts Fortnite, this map would represent a kind of corruption in the time and space of the game, having alterations that will remember all the stages of the game until reaching the present day. That is, every week there would be a change of combat arena, which will be the preamble to reaching the new season, and thus preparing the servers for it.

It is worth mentioning that this is just a rumor, but it has been mentioned by insiders who were right before, such as with the new skins of dragon ball or even those of naruto. So, we will have to wait a week from the arrival of the first map to see if in the end all this information has turned out to be correct.

Remember that Fortnite Is available in PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Nostalgia is something that people always love, so I’m sure the servers will be full during that week that the map is released. It remains to be seen if any others from past seasons will return.