Epic Games intends to evolve Fortnite in a “multi-game ecosystem“, apparently, and a necessary step to reach this goal is to request a specific age classification for every single piece of content inserted into the game.
The description, put like this, rather closely resembles the organization of Roblox, that is, a game maker in which all the contents shared by users must be divided by genre, characteristics and age groups for the public, in order to make it easier browsing the catalogue.
On the other hand, it content development by third parties and users is gradually becoming an element of fundamental importance for Fortnite, as demonstrated by the recent release of the Unreal Editor specific to the game, within the update called Creative 2.0.
Specific production and classification for each Fortnite content
Given the ongoing process, Epic Games is applying some new guidelines to regulate the introduction of content by users and third parties, in particular with the introduction of mandatory age classification.
From November 14, 2023all those who create content to be enjoyed within Fortnite will have to associate it with a specific age group, as happens for normal standalone games to be launched on the market.
This process will be based on the standard established by the International Age Raging Coalition (IARC), i.e. the body that coordinates the individual rating boards such as PEGI, ESRB, USK and others.
#Fortnite #evolve #multigame #ecosystem #ratings #piece #content