Epic Games intends to evolve Fortnite in a “multi-game ecosystem“, apparently, and a necessary step to reach this goal is to request a specific age classification for every single piece of content inserted into the game.

The description, put like this, rather closely resembles the organization of Roblox, that is, a game maker in which all the contents shared by users must be divided by genre, characteristics and age groups for the public, in order to make it easier browsing the catalogue.

On the other hand, it content development by third parties and users is gradually becoming an element of fundamental importance for Fortnite, as demonstrated by the recent release of the Unreal Editor specific to the game, within the update called Creative 2.0.