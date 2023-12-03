













This announcement took place on the morning of December 2, 2023 as part of a message from the official account, @FortniteGame.

This highlighted the popularity with which players received the classic content and that it was more than everyone expected.

In his message about the original map of FortniteEpic Games says ‘ngl[no vamos a mentir]the OG Season [Original] It far exceeded our expectations..

To the above, he added ‘so much so that we would like to bring it back… *opens the roadmap document for 2024* In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus”.

So it seems clear that he is going to return although at the moment he lacks a date or window for return to this Battle Royale.

Fountain: Epic Games.

What motivated Epic Games to announce the return of the original map of Fortnite These are the recently reported figures.

This video game broke new records and one of them is that around 100 million players played or at least logged in during the course of November.

Everything was to be able to test what this Battle Royale offers. For many this was an ‘experiment’ for the company that ended up being successful.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations. So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc* In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

There are also rumors that Epic Games could handle the original map, with its associated content, as a separate game mode.

However, this currently falls into the realm of speculation. But it is certain that it will return at some point in 2024.

Fountain: Epic Games.

In that sense, the best thing to do is to be aware of any information that this publisher and developer shares. But you have to be patient.

