Fortnite will be one of the protagonist games of the upcoming Olympic Esports Week. The event, which will be held in Singapore, will be a four-day festival featuring virtual sports games as well as more traditional gaming titles.

As part of the event, players from Fortnite who are part of the Fortnite Champion Series will compete in a shooting gallery competition.

The event can be followed virtually on aCreative Island created specifically for the Olympic event and through the official website of Olympic Games.

Fortnite will be alongside other games at Olympic Esports Week, including Gran Turismo 7, Just Dance, Zwift Cycling And chessas well as virtual competitions based on archery, baseball, taekwondo, tennis and sailing.

Fortnite has seen a lot of success since its launch, and developer Epic Games recently released the mode Creative 2.0which allows players to create and publish their own experiences using Fortnite as a foundation.