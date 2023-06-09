Summer Game Fest just dropped the cinematic trailer for Fornite’s new Wilds season, which kicks off tomorrow.

The trailer is typically charming. The center of the island has collapsed revealing a jungle. A bunch of heroes investigate an ancient temple, Fishsticks does the Lara Croft emote roll, there are vines that are also grind rails and rideable velociraptor mounts. It’s basically everything you could want.

Fortnite Wilds cinematic trailer.

Then Optimus Prime turns up, things go wrong, and at the very end the big reveal is… Slone is back! SLONE IS BACK!

The Battle Pass will be Transformers rich by the looks of it, but for those of us following Fortnite’s story this was all about the good doctor. Cannot wait.