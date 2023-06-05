Epic Games released the first one teasers dedicated to Fortnite WILDS, Season 3 of Chapter 4 of the battle royale. You can see it via the game’s official profile tweet, below.

The teaser trailer is very short, clearly, and shows us very quickly what we can expect from the setting. As had already been indicated through the leaks, this new Season of Fortnite is jungle-themed. In fact, we can see a forest with perhaps ancient buildings in the center.

The full announcement of Season 3 Chapter 4 will arrive on June 9, 2023, according to the tweet. We also know, again through the leaks, that one of the characters who will be included in this new phase of Fortnite will be Optimus Prime, the Transformer.

Now there is nothing left to do but wait for the complete presentation.