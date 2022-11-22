We are a few weeks away from Chapter 3 of Fortnite reach its end. For now it was confirmed that on December 3 there will be an event known as Fracture. This will serve to end this stage and will be the first step towards Chapter 4 of the battle royale.

We know that there are still many questions about what Epic has in store for its next seasons. That’s why we decided to compile what we know so far, and some leaks, so you have an idea of ​​what to expect.

Fortnite will say goodbye to its current island and will bring new features to its gameplay

Every chapter ending in Fortnite so far has brought us a destruction of the current island to make way for another.. Based on the promo for his final event and what is currently happening on the island, this will happen again. Now the question would be what will the new island look like? Unfortunately we will have to wait for this.

Although we don’t know what the new battlefield will look like, we do have an idea of ​​new game mechanics. Thanks to leaker HypeX, who has always shared information that turns out to be true, we get a new perspective. Since according to him, Epic Games is working on a first-person mode. So those who prefer this point of view will be able to better enjoy the battle royale.

The same Fortnite leaker indicated that chapter 4 will introduce skateboards. These will work similar to sliding and will apparently be scattered around the island. Some details indicate that they will be similar to the hoverboards in Chapter 1, but we’ll have to wait for more details.

Finally we have another feature that is still in doubt: the weapon modifiers. According to HypeX, Epic Games has been working on it for a while. Supposedly we could add trigger sights to weapons to change how they work. The reason this is no longer safe is because HypeX deleted the post where it was revealed. Although we must admit that it sounds like something quite feasible.

Pokémon and Ninja Turtles could be among the guests

A few days ago Epic Games gave a first look at the creative mode 2.0 that is coming soon to Fortnite. The funny thing about this is that the look came with a stage full of different Pokémon. This indicates that there will be a collaboration between the battle royale and the beloved Nintendo saga. At the moment the details are not known so we could receive skins or other cosmetic items.

Another recent revelation was that Epic Games signed a contract with Paramount for a series of collaborations. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment, this is a gateway for different famous guests. Since Paramount is the owner of franchises like Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Mission Impossible and SpongeBob. So don’t be surprised if we see the teenage mutants or Optimus Prime himself fighting on the island during Chapter 4.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 come out?

The final event of Chapter 3 of Fortnite will be known as Fracture and will take place on December 3. The hours of this will be 18 hours in Argentina and 15 hours in Mexico. Players arriving late will be able to join games in progress up to 40 minutes after these times.

If the final event is like the past ones, then after this there will be a moment where Fortnite will stop working. It would be until a day later, on December 4, when we could enjoy Epic’s battle royale again. For now, all that remains is to wait for new information that indicates more exact times. What are you most looking forward to in the next phase of this title?

