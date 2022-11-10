As the closing of the season 4 of chapter 3 of Fortnite, it’s time to understand what the future holds. To date we still do not know much, starting with the fact that it is not yet known whether the new season will be the fifth of chapter 3 or the first of chapter 4. The only thing we know for sure, although it has not been formalized by Epicwill end in the first week of December, most likely Sunday 4th. The date of the end of Battle Pass has recently changed, passing from December 3 to 2, and this makes us assume that on Saturday there will be a final event, which will precede a few hours in which the game will be offline, and then return precisely on Sunday 4 December.

It is not yet known if the next season will be the fifth of the third chapter or the first of the fourth, the hypotheses circulating among the users of the community derive from some information revealed by some dataminerswho found the wording in the game files Asteriawhich would be the fourth Greek deity with A as the initial after Apollo, Athena And Artemis, the current island where the game map is located. Asteria could therefore ferry the game into the new chapter, and this would make sense since it would see the release of the new chapters of the game on an annual basis.

Probably, with the new season will return there creative modeas some dataminers who found that the mode was tested by Epic and is waiting for December. All the information known so far has not been confirmed, it is a matter of hypotheses and conjectures. We still don’t know what the new one will contain Battle Passif the much-talked-about first-person mode will arrive, what will be the main topic of the season, so all that remains is to wait for confirmation from Epic.