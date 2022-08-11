Thanks to Creative Mode the map of Fortnite has undergone a multitude of changes, with the genius minds of fans creating true masterpieces.

There have been several shared maps in this time that have been able to entertain players, but now we are faced with a small masterpiece. In fact, now you can experience the world of BioShock inside Fortnite thanks to a map that really leaves you speechless.

This map was created by Flux_Capacimoose who posted a video on Reddit where he shows his project. This is a very nice version of the dystopian world of Rapture, where there is also a rain filter that covers the screen for added impact. All around we find water that surrounds each side and the mix of advertising signs and ancient sculptures contribute to making the map disturbing. Even the skin of the character is undoubtedly in theme with the setting of the map. Below you can take a look.



If you are curious and want to play it, you can use the island code 3885-0261-7529.

