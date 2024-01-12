According to data shared by Ampere Analysis, in December the players on PlayStation and Xbox they passed 1.6 billion hours on Fortnitea staggering sum which, just to give you an idea, is more time than they spent on Call of Duty HQ (Modern Warfare 2, 3 and Warzone), EA Sports FC 24 and GTA 5 / Online combined.

In reality, upon closer inspection, Epic Games' free-to-play title began to record higher numbers than usual already in November, where it saw a 146% increase month on month in the number of hours played, growing by a further 9 % in December.

Thanks to this increase, Epic Games games recorded the 13.9% share of the MAU (monthly active users) on PlayStation and Xbox, surpassing Electronic Arts which held 13.6%. The rest of the publishers are very distant: Take-Two is third with 8.9%, followed by Activision Blizzard (8.2%), Sony (6.6%), Microsoft (6.2%) and finally Ubisoft (5.7%).

It is interesting to note that by combining ABK's numbers with those of Microsoft, the latter would rise to 14.4% share, i.e. at the top of the ranking.