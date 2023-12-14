Fortnite is now famous for one thing: collaborations with other intellectual properties. There are many characters who have landed on the Fortnite island. They are missing though Super Mario and his friends (and enemies). Epic Games would like them too, but Nintendo doesn't seem interested.
During an interview with Axios, Sax Persson, head of Epic Games' Fortnite ecosystem, explained the previous attempts to insert Nintendo characters into Fortnite.
“Nintendo has its strategy and we have ours, and hopefully at some point [di usare i loro personaggi]. Our players would love it.”
Nintendo's opinion
Kit Ellis, Nintendo's former public relations manager, has also spoken about this topic in the past, explaining that Nintendo doesn't need Fortnite and that bringing its characters into a game that goes against its brand ethics has no benefit.
“They spent decades to build these characters, to build this IP to the point where now Super Mario: The Movie can be worth a billion dollars and Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console. They may be just one of a dozen identical characters, playing a game about shooting people that goes against their brand. It doesn't make sense, it's not going to happen.”
Nintendo always has been opposed to her characters showing acts of violenceparticularly using firearms, as detailed by Miyamoto.
