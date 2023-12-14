Fortnite is now famous for one thing: collaborations with other intellectual properties. There are many characters who have landed on the Fortnite island. They are missing though Super Mario and his friends (and enemies). Epic Games would like them too, but Nintendo doesn't seem interested.

During an interview with Axios, Sax Persson, head of Epic Games' Fortnite ecosystem, explained the previous attempts to insert Nintendo characters into Fortnite.

“Nintendo has its strategy and we have ours, and hopefully at some point [di usare i loro personaggi]. Our players would love it.”