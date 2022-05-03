It seems that Wanda is about to enter the scene on Fortnite to celebrate the arrival of the movie Doctor Strange 2. Season 2 of Chapter 3 has already had a very strong collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel, and it seems that it is not over.

One of Fortnite’s most famous leakers made it known through a post on his Twitter account that the character of Wanda will arrive on the battle royale so as to please all the fans who are waiting for Doctor Strange 2.

There are a lot of screenshots of the skin, probably in Creative mode, but they also show the mutant versionwhich you saw in the TV series released on Disney Plus last year: WandaVision.

So it is very likely that in the next few days the island will be full of characters from Star Wars and Marvel. Which underlines the power of battle royale in the world of entertainment. Yes, because with all the crossovers present in the game.

According to what was revealed by the leak, it seems that Wanda’s skin will arrive on May 5, 2022, therefore the day after the first screening of Doctor Strange 2 in cinemas. For now we do not know if it will be confirmed, because Epic Games has not yet confirmed anything. You just have to wait for the arrival of a communication from the software house that has created one of the most played battle royale in the world and with more cinematic-themed crossovers in the gaming market.

Furthermore, coincidence has it that the update dedicated to Star Wars also arrived today. Yes, because tomorrow is also Star Wars Day, in which cinema is celebrated. For this reason Epic Games has decided to implement a lot of new features within the battle royale, as new weapons and lightsabers will return. But not only that, there will be themed challenges that will involve the use of Star Wars themed items