After Jinx’s League of Legends made its debut in Fortnite, also his sister You will join the now immense roster of Epic Games’ free to play title.

Protagonists of the acclaimed animated series by Riot Games Arcane, available on Netflix, Jinx and Vi therefore they come together in this videogame universe. It will be available in the Item Shop from January 23, 2022 at 01:00, Italian time.

Jinx, which had debuted in Fortnite on November 4th, he had a set that included the decorative back Jinx’s Dream Monkey, the pickaxe Destroyer Pow Pow and the track for lobby Playground (from the original soundtrack by Arcane). As for Vi, here are the contents that will be available with his set:

Skin Arcane Vi

Memories of Zaun decorative back in the shape of a bunny (sold with costume)

Pickaxe Hammer of the Guardian of Piltover

Boxing training emote

Players will have the option to purchase the skin, pickaxe, and emote in the Vi pack, which also includes one loading screen The best of Piltover. As with any information from Epic Games regarding an upcoming release of skins and cosmetic items, currently it is not known how much the set or individual items will cost. Below you can see the official tweet where the arrival of Vi in is announced Fortnite:

Talking about Arcane, The creators of the Netflix animated series that takes place in the world of League of Legends they seem interested in creating more shows set in this universe.

Riot hasn’t announced anything specific about any movies, series, or other projects they may be related to League of Legends in addition to Arcane. However, some recent statements show more initiative in recent years to expand the franchise of League of Legends.

This crossover demonstrates how we want to expand the franchise even outside certain videogame borders, and could be preparatory for thearrival of new projects linked both to the characters and to the narrative universe.

Fortnite is available for free on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and mobile devices.