Epic Games today released thev24.20 update Of Fortnitewhich among other things sees the debut of Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackerman from The attack of the Giants in the Battle Royale island, along with ODM gear and thunder spears as a real gameplay mechanic.

Specifically, Eren Jaeger’s costume is now unlockable in the Battle Pass. While the skins of Captain Levi and Mikasa will be available for purchase for a limited period in the Fortnite Item Shop together with matching accessories.

In addition, by completing Eren Jaeger’s Assignments you will also get a special loading screen, a spray, decorative back, pickaxe, emoticon, cover, themed banner icon. Quests to unlock the “Brave Mikasa” and “Frowning Levi” spray are also on the way.

As anticipated at the beginning, the crossover with The Attack of the Giants also brings some novelties on the gameplay side for Fortnite with theODM equipment and thunder spears. The iconic three-dimensional operating mechanism of the series will be found on the ground, in the chests and from the chests of the Research Corps. It allows you to grapple opponents and hit opponents with the built-in blades, adding further dynamism to the clashes.

Spears, on the other hand, are arm-launched rockets that can penetrate armored structures and explode for massive damage. On the island of the Royal Battle also appeared the basement of the Jaeger family and apparently hides many secrets. In addition to this some have been made balance changessuch as the introduction of a rare rarity Kinetic Blade and the reduction of the headshot damage of the Mythic Marasma shotgun, which you can read about via the official patch notes at this address.