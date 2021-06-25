Some users of Fortnite have unearthed an interesting, and somewhat embarrassing, bug regarding UFOs, which immediately went around the web. This error was encountered after the most recent update, version 17.10.

This new chapter for the game, which we have told you about in the past, introduces the arrival of the Alien Kidnappers, which go to suck up the unfortunate users who pass under their radius. Along with this new threat, new characters have also been added, such as Superman, Rick & Morty and many others.

Apparently these spaceships though they seem to have trouble getting back into the air, creating somewhat embarrassing situations. In fact, some users have found themselves in front of scenes that see two spaceships wedged together, in a desperate attempt to break away.

Obviously, also given the nature of the position, the jokes and double meanings immediately started referring to contents not exactly for everyone. “I’m stuck step-ufo” say some, going to quote a meme that has recently been around the web.

The bug also had different effects, as shown in the video, where the UFO seems to jump happily on the mat, waiting for the next concert. The reason for this ironic mistake is not yet clear but one thing is certain: the various players wasted no time making the various clips.

The comments are even more ironic, such as “We should give them their server” or “How do you think other UFOs are created?” and so on. Currently the most recent update, version 17.10, does not seem to have fixed this particular bug, then you can see with your own eyes.

Surely Epic Games is currently working on the determination and correction of the bug, but for the moment the UFOs can continue to have fun, while no one is watching them.