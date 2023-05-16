Fortnite had to get theupdate v24.40 today, but Epic Games has decided to make a short referral for updatewhich has been moved slightly but still significantly, as we see from the new date and time reported by the company.

The new program therefore provides for the release of the update to Fortnite v24.40 for the May 17, at 10:00 in the morning, according to Italian time. There is no communication on how long the game servers will be kept offline, but it usually takes at least an hour to allow the whole procedure.

The new update is very interesting, even if it is not one of the major innovations of the year. In any case, it will bring with it various cosmetic elements, new improvements, a collaboration with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and various other novelties.

Among the most interesting things is the introduction of Ranked mode for Battle Royale and Zero Building: Ranks will be introduced in Ranked Mode between Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion and Unreal. From Bronze to Diamond there will be three sub-ranks and the rest are singles.

There will then be divisions into Seasons also for the Ranking, starting from Season Zero with the arrival of the 24.40 update and up to Chapter 4: Season 3 of the Royal Battle. You can find all the information in the news on the details of the Classified Mode for Battle Royale and Zero Construction.