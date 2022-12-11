Fortnite has recently obtained theupdate to Unreal Engine 5 which has made numerous advances from a technological point of view on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhich can be further appreciated with this first one video analysis more thorough by Digital Foundry.

The appearance is quite different even at first glance, but there are several details that are detected more precisely by the examination carried out by the British column.

In particular, new technologies appear in the 60fps mode, while they are not present in the 120 fps mode. Ray tracing is applied via the Lumen system, with the addition of denoizers to make the overall look “softer”, however some small pop-in effects remain even when using Nanite.

The move to the Unreal Engine 5.1 specification, in particular, has improved the graphics quality through intensive use of the TSR (Temporal Super Resolution)which allows you to make a significant resolution upgrade despite starting from a native base lower than the real 4K.

On consoles, the graphics quality on PS5 and Xbox Series X is very similar: the resolution is dynamic and fluctuates between 864p and 1836p, with an edge in favor of the Xbox Series X, which on average displays 59% 4K per axis compared to the PS5’s 55% per axis (average resolution on PS5 would be 2112 x 1188 while on Xbox Series X is 2265.6 x 1274).

From the point of view of performance, the 60fps target is held quite convincingly across all platforms. On Xbox Series S there are some reductions, necessary to keep the fluidity at a good level: the resolution is lowered to a variation between 540p and 1080p, but remaining substantially around 73% of 1080p, however the reflections managed through Lumen are removed , preferring the classic SSR. The complexity of the vegetation and the light maps also appears reduced, however the improvements made to the global illumination and the use of Nanite are still noticeable.

On the front pc, a comparison is also shown between the hardware and software versions of Lumen, with the former showing characters in reflections, while the latter does not. Also, the hardware version has a more accurate lighting system and more accurate reflections.