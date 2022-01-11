As you surely know, over the course of these long years Fortnite has managed to establish itself as one of the most important video games in the entire video game industry, thanks to continuous work by Epic Games that has never stopped updating the production with countless innovations which, patch after patch, have transformed the well-known battle royale in ways that we could hardly have foreseen.

Well, just recently the folks at Epic Games made it known that Fortnite has expanded today with theupdate 19.01, which contains several novelties that will surely intrigue all fans of the opera. More specifically, the first addition is identifiable in the game’s weather, which can now lead us to fight in the heart of intense storms from which even devastating tornadoes could be generated, which can suck you in and throw you far away from where you were.

Also, in the event of storms, beware of lightning. If you are hit, in fact, you will suffer minor damage but in return you’ll get a useful speed boost. The usefulness of lightning is such that you may even want to become a full-fledged lightning catcher, and to do so you just need to dive into the water.

Secondly, the update brought to light an old glory of the past, namely the Rocket gun, which you can use in addition to the Firefly Pots to shape huge fires. In case you can’t wait to use it, you can find it in chests, on the ground and in supply deliveries.

During the “Whirlwind Week”, which is expected to end on January 17th at 3:00 pm, it will also be possible to come into contact with many more storms than usual, a way designed to celebrate the introduction of cyclones in-game.

In short, it seems that the players will have different new engagement opportunities in their games which will allow to give birth to particularly interesting tactics, especially for the most seasoned fans. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently several rumors have appeared on the net that would seem to indicate the next arrival on Fortnite of some particularly loved characters.