It is likely that more than once they have seen it. In this a dog with a hat appears in a burning house, and despite the imminent danger in which he is alone says ‘This is fine’that is to say, ‘This is good’ in Spanish.

That’s where the name of this emote comes from, this is fine, and is part of the content of Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite. To be able to unlock it you have to pay a thousand PaVos but it is not the only thing.

It is also necessary to reach level 26 in this Battle Royale and in the respective battle pass. It is in this way that players can access this curiosity with their favorite appearance. It is a meme that is now a classic.

The meme this emote is based on Fortnite comes from a comic cartoon by cartoonist KC Green, and which is part of his webcomic gun show.

The joke is that despite what the dog says, which by the way is Question Hound, nothing is right in the image.

Green already made a comment about it on his Twitter account, and incidentally, he made some clarifications about the agreement that he reached with Epic Games so that he could make use of the meme.

Guess that was recently implemented. Now you can set yourself on fire as a joke! (For the pedants, I was paid for this usage) https://t.co/4Z33GUWvTt — The Comics of KC Green (@kcgreenn) June 9, 2023

What he commented was ‘I guess that was implemented recently. Now you can set yourself on fire as a prank! (For the pedants, I was paid for this use)’.

In this way he clarifies that This is Fine is something authorized by himself in Fortnite. This vignette from the comic gun show it’s so old that it originally came out in 2013, a year before it ended.

The name of the strip is On Fire (In flames) and despite the time it is a widely used meme.

According to KC Green, in the years in which he drew this strip, he suffered from depression and had to choose the correct dose of antidepressant to take. So part of what is reflected in his work is the result of what she felt at that time.

This is Fine is an example of how an idea ends up becoming popular, and in Green’s case, he ended up riding his success. His appearance in the Epic Games game reflects his transcendence in time.

