Epic Games recently introduced a age classification system for cosmetic items and the Islands of Fortnite. The aim is to allow parents to understand whether certain content is suitable for younger children, but this has also caused a blocking of content for which players have already paid. Obviously the fans didn’t like this and the company, through X, admitted that it was wrong and that they will arrive new options.

“Well, our plans for the cosmetics update with an age rating they missed the mark. We’re working on some new options that we hope will be ready for… let’s say a big event in the game. Stay connected, we will update you.” This is what the post on Fortnite’s X says.