Epic Games has updated Fortnite with the launch ofupdate v23.20bringing into the game different Announcements both in the Royal Battle and in the Save the World mode, between Scout Falcon, Reality Enhancers and other elements.

The scout falcon it’s a sort of remotely controlled aircraft, which can be launched and steered in the face to locate and place markers, with the ability to caw to create a radius in which all opponents will be marked for your team. You can also use the Scout Hawk to open containers and collect loot, while staying comfortably away from the target.

The update also introduces new Reality Optimizersparticularly:

Bananita’s loot (get a treasure map)

Striker Shotgun (Shotgun adds absorption to shots)

Reality Check (gain absorption on takedowns with common or uncommon weapons

Zero Chance (Temporarily gain the Zero Chance ability whenever you break an enemy’s shield)

Hero of Peril (regenerates health for a short time and gains movement speed on shield destruction)

On PC, the update also introduces the dynamic resolutionto possibly improve the performance by performing a dynamic scaling of the resolution.

As for the mode Save the Worldv23.20 of Fortnite introduces the Autumn Queen, with her standard Force of Nature perk, the Ventura Clementi Fields season and new Wargames.