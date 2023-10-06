The Transformers Pack Of Fortnite has one exit date official, announced by Epic Games with a trailer: it will be available in physical format starting from October 13th and digitally from October 21st.

Some time ago we wondered if Optimus Prime would arrive in Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite, but apparently there are other personages included in the pack: Bumblebee, Megatron and the robotic version of the BattleBus.