The Transformers Pack Of Fortnite has one exit date official, announced by Epic Games with a trailer: it will be available in physical format starting from October 13th and digitally from October 21st.
Some time ago we wondered if Optimus Prime would arrive in Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite, but apparently there are other personages included in the pack: Bumblebee, Megatron and the robotic version of the BattleBus.
In the meantime, however, Epic Games is not doing well
While on the one hand the collaboration strategy for Fortnite continues, Epic Games is not doing well: The company has laid off nearly 900 employees to cut costs, and the price of V-Bucks will increase in October.
These are signs that suggest that something in the mechanism of the famous battle royale has begun to crack, and it is clear that the development team will have to quickly take action, perhaps imagining a effective successor to mix the cards a bit and relaunch the franchise.
