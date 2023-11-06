Fortnite was released 6 years ago, but still continues to bring together several million players around the world. What made a new great record possible for Epic Games’ battle royale was a… return to the past!

During the new OG season, which lasted just one month and began a few days ago, it was proposed again the first historic map and the revisiting of some of the skins that marked the birth of the legendary title.

There Throwback season allowed the return of many long-standing fans of the title, allowing the latter to achieve a new great record for player attendance: Epic Games itself communicated this to us through a post on its social channels.

Well 44.7 million players they connected to Fortnite during the Throwback Season, totaling over 100 million hours of play in just a few days: a truly exceptional result.

The Fortnite team wanted to thank the millions of fans who participated (and are still participating) in the event for allowing this to be achieved important result.

Fortnite is certainly not a title that needs introduction: 2018 GOTYEpic Games’ battle royale has shaped a genre and made unimaginable collaborations possible, such as the one with the well-known singer Travis Scott and the TikTok star Khabi Lame.