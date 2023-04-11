The second season of the fourth chapter of Fortnite opened with a sensational announcement: the collaboration between the most famous Battle Royale in the world and Attack on Titan was officially revealed about a month ago.

With Fortnite update 24.20 they are on the way a series of elements drawn liberally from the universe of Attack on Titan. It will be our goal to recover the prominent elements of the long run note released by Epic Games.

The skins by Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann

New weapons available in the coffers of the Research Corps

A large part of the note is in fact dedicated to the Three-dimensional maneuver mechanism the note states that:

By equipping this gear, you’ll have the ability to grapple in flight and strike opponents below you! Once you attack with the built-in blades, you’ll quickly jump back into the air so you can use the grappling hook again… or fly over the area again and unleash another attack.

Thunder Lances will also be made available to generate spectacular explosions!

New emoticons, sprays and an original pickaxe

Skins of Eren Jaeger available as a Battle Pass reward

These are just some of the numerous additions of this new version of Fortnite!