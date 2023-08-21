Chapter 4 Season 4 is about to kick off Fortnite and fans around the world of the beloved battle royale are eager to find out what the main theme of the new adventure will be.

L’Fortnite official X account would have just given us an extremely interesting clue about it, which hints at the imminent arrival of one season… top secret!

Not only has the Epic Games title been tinged with red laser beams in his profile pictures, but an enigmatic post was also published that aroused the curiosity of the millions of players who connect to his servers every day.

The post shows an image of an inevitable bright red hue and a series of details to analyze: a 3D map of what appears to be a building to be attacked and a mysterious moon.



The description is equally enigmatic: “Cameras, guards, vaults and the best team in the business. Are you there?”. Impossible not to see some resemblance to the title PayDayamong other things with a third chapter now upon us.

The picture shows some rare weapons hidden in a vault: that’s it the loot of our robberies? We’ll find out very soon, as Fortnite will surely continue to release information in the next few hours as well.