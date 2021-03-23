Fortnite is at the moment something more than a video game or a service, it is a reference of popular culture that many people consume around the world. It has different business models for all budgets, it is an experience that evolves and that works in such a way that it keeps fans glued to control from where they play.

The sixth season of episode 2 of Fortnite He started with everything and his presentation could not be much more epic The hunters of the sixth season, Agent Jonesy trying to fix reality, everything was attractive, incredible, striking and other qualifying adjectives to get us very excited.

The transition between these last two seasons was so good that it is impossible not to want to play now Fortnite After everything we saw Wow! We felt part of history, so much so that they gave us a solo experience, a detail that had not happened before. But how was all this built? What will happen to everything we know?

Fortnite’s balance between competitive and fun

As we mentioned before, Fortnite it is many things; you can watch movies there, you can take advantage of the creative mode experience, enjoy concerts, and ultimately, playing is the most important thing of all. In the game there are two very clear sections: casual and competitive. The point is that both experiences go hand in hand. How do they swing?

‘We always introduce new weapons all the time, game mechanics‘he declared Leão Carvalho, Country Manager of Brazil and Senior Marketing Director at Epic games. ‘We will never compromise on fun, it will always come first, but by nature, a Battle Royale is competitive. It’s about finding the fun in the competitive and that’s what we try to do. ‘.

Now as he told us Leão Carvalho, who seeks the competitive gaming experience has to go to ‘Arena’ which is where there is greater control and is where, in some way, the professionals come together to play. ‘Every time we introduce new things to the game with new patches, we don’t immediately put them in the competitive section, we wait at least two weeks and if the response from the competitive community is to’ put it on ‘, we test it and put it in’

This is how the balance is found between these two key issues within Fortnite that although it can be very competitive, there is room for it to also become a fun experience without damaging the esport that is growing all the time and has a lot of value for the players.

The refreshing change between seasons

While the base of Fortnite at the weapons level it is basically the same; pistols, shotguns, rifles and snipers, the mechanics adjust and evolve in some way. The adjustment that we saw between seasons 5 and 6 was barbaric and surely you already noticed that it is not the same to shoot with a pistol about a month ago than now. This requires planning and preparation so that the user feels a different experience.

‘I think this is one of the seasons that changes the most in terms of weapons. It was a conscious decision to almost reinforce the theme of the season‘, declared the Country Manager of Brazil and Senior Marketing Director in Epic games. ‘Most of the weapons seem to feel like they are glued together or have bones, with threads and because this is a primitive environment and you don’t have access to technology. That’s why weapons had to feel this way. ‘

The theme of the sixth season of Fortnite it affected the entire gaming experience, it didn’t just offer an environment, the mechanics were adjusted; Now you have a weapon manufacturing system that is making you search everywhere for materials; also to hunt animals to get the bones. It is no longer just about being aware of searching between chests, you have to find those parts that give you a real advantage over your rivals.

‘When you find a bow at the start of the game, it may not have anything special, as it only shoots arrows, but as you progress, you suddenly meet a frog and pick up what it leaves, then you find a chicken and start developing your own bow. ‘, He said Leão Carvalho. ‘Tmaybe you find a better weapon, but this is your bow and you don’t want to get rid of it. You become part of the story and you have to survive. ‘

The immediate future of Fortnite: Neymar, events and Fall Guys?

Probably the most nailed player in Fortnite do not worry so much about the arrival of Neymar Jr. to the Battle Royale because he is worrying more about getting Lara Croft or Raven out of the Teen Titans, but many millions more users want to know what the presentation of this Brazilian team will be about. At this time, information is scarce and we are only invited to wait patiently as the surprise can be quite positive for everyone.

On the other hand, you know that Epic games now she owns Fall Guys And, just like it happened with Rocket League, we could see some collaboration with Fortnite. The point is that, while there is already some kind of plan, it is still too early to reveal it. We don’t even know if Fall Guys is going to take the Free-to-Play path like the Battle Royale of Epic games. The situation is a mystery, but we can anticipate that something is going to happen and that the fans will be very happy.

On the other hand, let’s not rule out that we will see special events during season six of Fortnite and that the experience will not remain only in the Battle Pass – which is full of content – or skin sales, we will see new things and we must be aware. Also, the story of ‘Point Zero’ seems to be coming to a conclusion soon and fans want to know more.

We will see what happens with the Battle Royal of Epic games, which had with season six a kind of restart – soft – because many mechanics are just being learned to use and the metagame is not fully revealed. Surely we will have more tournaments, competitions and others because Fortnite It is made for that, for you to have fun and to compete equally.

Of course, the question that remains … Will Agent Jones manage to get out of this?



