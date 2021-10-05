Fortnite prepares to celebrate Halloween with the Nightmare 2021, the new edition of the special event of Epic Games, which throughout the month of October will keep the players of Battaglia Reale busy with themed activities, rewards and surprises.

The 2021 Nightmare began today, Tuesday 5 October, and will continue throughout the month of October, until 1 November 2021. For the duration of the event, Fortnite players will be able to compete in themed maps, games and experiences Community created Halloween, which will be featured in the “Fortnite: Nightmare” section of the playlist menu.

As per tradition, it is necessary to dress up and therefore many will be available for the occasion old and new costumes, which include legendary monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster and the mummy, as well as classic Fortnite characters revisited with a Halloween twist.



Fortnite – The Nightmare 2021, the classic costume of the Frankenstein monster

Epic Games will release new skins over time, which will be revealed in the coming days on the official website or via Fortnite’s social networks. During the week of October 5 – 11, for example, four costumes will be available in the shop: one is that of the Frankenstein’s monster, while the other three are yet to be announced. To kick off the event, community-inspired Boxies and Boxers are in the Item Shop right now with bright new versions of their alternative Spooky Styles.

Fortnite: the Nightmare 2021 will close with the third edition of the festival “Night of the Courts”, which as per tradition will feature a series of animated shorts. This time they will have macabre and spooky themes, plus the new edition will take place in a multiplex cinema created by creator Quantum Builds.

Finally, with today’s update, the “Double Golem Hunters“, or a couple of crossbows that will come in handy to face the threat of the Cubes.