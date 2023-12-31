According to a tip received by XboxEra's Nick Baker, Fortnite could soon welcome crossovers with Devil May Crythe stylish action series from Capcom, e Avatars.
As for Devil May Cry, Baker isn't sure which characters might land on Battle Royale Island, but he believes Dante a pretty safe bet. Among other things, as noted by the well-known insider iFireMonkey, this crossover was in the air since the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 1, due to a very small detail in a loading screen where it is possible to glimpse a decal of a character, who seems to look just like Dante.
Moving on to Avatar, according to Baker, the costume is on the way Jake Sully, the protagonist of the two films in the film series. Clearly these are all rumors to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it must be said that Baker in the past has “got it right” on tips relating to other crossovers arriving on Fortnite, such as those of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Doom.
Fortnite, in addition to Battle Royale
Meanwhile with Chapter 5, Fortnite has introduced a series of free stand-alone experiences very different from the usual Battle Royale. We are talking about the survival LEGO Fortnite, the racing game Rocket Racing and the rhythm game Fortnite Festival.
All three will be supported over time with new content and features. For example, a leak may have revealed a new Rocket Racing mode, while Harmonix promised that Fortnite Festival will expand with hundreds of free songs every year.
