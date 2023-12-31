According to a tip received by XboxEra's Nick Baker, Fortnite could soon welcome crossovers with Devil May Crythe stylish action series from Capcom, e Avatars.

As for Devil May Cry, Baker isn't sure which characters might land on Battle Royale Island, but he believes Dante a pretty safe bet. Among other things, as noted by the well-known insider iFireMonkey, this crossover was in the air since the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 1, due to a very small detail in a loading screen where it is possible to glimpse a decal of a character, who seems to look just like Dante.

Moving on to Avatar, according to Baker, the costume is on the way Jake Sully, the protagonist of the two films in the film series. Clearly these are all rumors to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it must be said that Baker in the past has “got it right” on tips relating to other crossovers arriving on Fortnite, such as those of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Doom.