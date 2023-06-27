A data leak from the 25.11 update by Fortnite brought out that next collaboration gaming could take place with Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series, in particular The Elder Scrolls Online. Will we fight with Fus-Ro-Dah?

The news comes from iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite insider who hardly got one wrong. Ours has published a few tweets sharing what he has discovered in the new game files, including the “Folk Evening” cosmetic set, the images of which are definitely explanatory.