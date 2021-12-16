Through a trailer available on the cover of this news, the Spider-Man skin from No Way Home comes up Fortnite along with the return of the Midwinter 2021 event, which brings with it the magic of Christmas. Along with the new costume inspired by the film, MJ arrives, along with tons of unwrapped gifts for everyone.

While a recent leak anticipated the contents of the January Crew package, now comes a trailer that presents the skins dedicated to Spider-Man and MJ directly from No Way Home, the new Marvel movie from today in cinemas. Together with the two famous characters, the Midwinter event also returns, which for the 2021 edition is filled with gifts and much more.

The event, which starts today and will end on January 6th at 3pm, will see the return of the Midwinter Refuge, which this time will be supervised by Sergeant Bruma, who will use it to distribute gifts to players. By discarding one for the next 2 weeks it will be possible to enrich your wardrobe, with lots of new costumes.

Two of the many dresses available are Krisabelle festive version and Polar Banana, a completely frozen version of the famous banana skin. The first skin will be available after opening 6 gift packages, while the second after waiting for the relative package to thaw.

❄️Winterfest is here! ❄️ Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,

and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you! Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and

MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.https://t.co/eOoVm5MHVn pic.twitter.com/xAKNuXZ28g – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2021

As for the Spider-Man and MJ costumes inspired by the movie No Way Home, they will be available for purchase in the Item Shop at Fortnite from 17 December to 01:00 Italian time, with an exclusive emote that will allow you to unmask Peter Parker. Along with the costumes come tons of other assignments, which will increase the items inside your locker, along with tons of experience points.

The event will officially end next January 6 at 3pm Italian time, with all the time to be able to play and enjoy this festive period together with many other users inside the island. All information regarding the various events is available directly on the game’s official website, through this link.