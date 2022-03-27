It appears that the return of the Jetpacks Of Fortnite is close, and it could happen already in Chapter 3 of Season 2, which started a little while ago and which introduced many new features in the famous shooter by Epic Games.

A leak of news suggests that the Jetpacks may return after being revisited and enhanced to allow hovering, which would allow any player to “turn” into Boba Fetteven without being the notorious bounty hunter of the universe of Star Wars.

Jetpacks have been temporarily added to Fortnite for the first time in 2018, and then reintroduced periodically over the years by Epic Games. They have been received with a lot of interest by players, who have often used them for move around the map to play rather than to fight.

Jetpacks have been changed to now hover & allow you to aim while shooting. They’re set to return this season and spawn in a Jetpack container attached to walls inside the IO Blimps! (Clip by @postboxpat)pic.twitter.com/X8FmdZys9x – HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 25, 2022

For some time now the Jetpacks have been “buried” and are absent from the game, but have made a brief reappearance along with The Mandalorian and to the little one Grogu (often called Baby Yoda on the web), on the occasion of the TV series available exclusively on Disney +. We are talking about Chapter 2 of Season 5, when it was placed in Fortnite the Jetpack of Mando, which allowed to control in a much more responsible way all the functions of the backpack, including hover in the air and aim at a target efficiently and lethally, just like in the series.

The recent leak that speaks of a return of the Jetpacks also hints at how much enriched it will be. This new version of the Fortnite Jetpack was “spotted” on one of the game’s sandbox maps. It is the user who reports it postboxpat on Twitter, and the news was confirmed by the known leaker HYPEXwhich added the detail that the new Jetpacks will be found in the IO airships that dot the game map.

It is not yet known when the Jetpacks will begin to reappear in Fortnitebut it could be very soon. In addition, we remind you that, a few days ago, we returned to talk about the possibility of introducing a mode without permanent constructions in the game, after users have shown that they like it and have very positively welcomed its introduction, albeit for a limited time. until 29 March.