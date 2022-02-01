The new update from Fortnite has arrived, we are talking exactly about the update 19.20 of the beloved battle royale of Epic Games, which focuses in particular on the news related to the character of Haven, while presenting new weapons.

The girl in question can be unlocked through the Battle Pass, and the new missions allow you to get new masks to equip to customize her model.

In order to get the Haven masks starting with the new update of Fortnite, it is necessary to open the crates present in the game map, which provide from the new update – and will do so until the end of the season – useful feathers. With 10 of these, you have the opportunity to purchase a new mask in the dedicated section of the battle pass, however, it will still be necessary to complete the specified additional tasks to obtain them.

This is not the latest news though, since after having brought the huge ones Klombo on the island, as detailed in the article you find at this link, the developer has decided to also include a new arsenal of weapons, with also a pleasant return that many users of the battle royale will appreciate for sure.

Among other things, in fact, an ultra-technological place has arrived in the depths of the mountains north of Campo Coccole: the Concealed cave, which allows you to get a mythical version of the Stinger submachine gun, more powerful than the legendary one now present for some time, but which at the same time also presents a greater recoil.

The further addition concerns the much loved (and hated) heavy rifle from Fortnite, which returned in an entirely new guise in Chapter 3. This is limited to firing a single bullet at a time, despite having greater range, which requires more tactics and accuracy. The damage will be as always a lot, and it will be possible to find it in all the rarities in the map, using it to engage in medium range or defend against sudden attacks.