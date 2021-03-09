The present day Fortnite took to social media again to announce the final event Zero Point Crisis for Chapter 2 – Season 6, which will begin this Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

With this event will be the explosive conclusion of season 5; when you start season 6 you’ll see the end of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Point Crisis final event, and it will certainly make changes in reality that you don’t even suspect.

The interesting thing about this event is that It is a solo experience and to be able to play it you only have to log in for the first time during this new season.

According to the official statement, more details will soon be shared on how to tune in to this event in its world premiere with all regions, where the cinematic of ‘the most ambitious story to date’ will begin.

Tips to get the most out of your Battle Pass

While we wait for the end of this season 5, the team of Epic games he also left us these tips:

Spend your gold bars: Exotic weapon prices have never been lower! Characters on the island recently increased their stocks of exotic weapons. Also, now they will exchange them for bars at a very low price.

Last chance for Season 5 Battle Pass rewards: Items like Mando’s beskar armor and El Niño’s retro backpack when you hit level 100 are timed, so hurry up to get everything you need.

Undoubtedly Fortnite has surprised us with its seasonal changes, so keep those expectations high for this new season 6 that will begin with the Zero Point Crisis final event.

Source.



