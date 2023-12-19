Fortnite has just been updated with the arrival of theupdate of December 19, 2023bringing with it several new features and above all a improvement in movements which seems to have been much appreciated by the gaming community, at least based on the first reactions.

This is a large-scale update, which changes some aspects of both Battle Royale and other elements of the game, such as the new LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing modes, but the news that stands out most for now seems to be the change made to movements, which has immediate consequences in gameplay.

In essence, the speed increased when crouching or running in the game, furthermore the general fluidity should also be expanded by the reduction of the camera movement, together with a modification of the view during accelerations.

The character animations have also been slightly modified to better accommodate these new movements, which in total should result in a better gaming experience, and for now the first feedback from players seems very positive in this sense.