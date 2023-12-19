Fortnite has just been updated with the arrival of theupdate of December 19, 2023bringing with it several new features and above all a improvement in movements which seems to have been much appreciated by the gaming community, at least based on the first reactions.
This is a large-scale update, which changes some aspects of both Battle Royale and other elements of the game, such as the new LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing modes, but the news that stands out most for now seems to be the change made to movements, which has immediate consequences in gameplay.
In essence, the speed increased when crouching or running in the game, furthermore the general fluidity should also be expanded by the reduction of the camera movement, together with a modification of the view during accelerations.
The character animations have also been slightly modified to better accommodate these new movements, which in total should result in a better gaming experience, and for now the first feedback from players seems very positive in this sense.
Also changes to the new Fortnite modes
Among other changes to the Battle Royale, we find better visibility of the icons regarding the medallions of the companies, visibility at night and within the storm and also some weapon icons that could be easily confused. In addition to this, numerous changes have also been applied to the balance of the Battle Royale, modifying the power of the weapons and the timing of their use and fire.
Balance adjustments and bug fixes have also been addressed LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festivalwith the first which should see the bug that could lead to the loss of objects after being eliminated resolved, in addition to the adjustment of the resistance of some tools which has been substantially expanded.
In the driving game, the extremely long waiting times for some online games should have been corrected and collisions between cars have also been fixed, while in Fortnite Festival the problem of some songs disappearing from the library has been corrected, fall damage has been disabled and removed the functionality to restart the song (in single player) for a certain period of time, while waiting to resolve a related bug.
