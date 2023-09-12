With the launch of version 26.10 of Fortnite the crossover event with the famous manga and anime of My Hero Academia. This time, in addition to All Might, Izuku, Ochaco and Katsuki, players will be able to take on the role of Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido and also harness new powers.

All the characters mentioned will be available in the Fortnite internal store as skinseach of which includes two different variations.

Furthermore, during matches players will be able to unleash the Ice Wall, one of Todoroki’s most iconic techniques, to create resistant ice shields at will to protect yourself from the opponent’s offensive. Additionally, enemies hit will have their feet frozen and will begin to slide for a short period of time.

The Wall of Ice can be found on the ground, in normal and rare chests, or in Allmight’s supply drops, which can also include the Deku Smasha very powerful punch that leaves no escape if executed correctly.