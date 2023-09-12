With the launch of version 26.10 of Fortnite the crossover event with the famous manga and anime of My Hero Academia. This time, in addition to All Might, Izuku, Ochaco and Katsuki, players will be able to take on the role of Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido and also harness new powers.
All the characters mentioned will be available in the Fortnite internal store as skinseach of which includes two different variations.
Furthermore, during matches players will be able to unleash the Ice Wall, one of Todoroki’s most iconic techniques, to create resistant ice shields at will to protect yourself from the opponent’s offensive. Additionally, enemies hit will have their feet frozen and will begin to slide for a short period of time.
The Wall of Ice can be found on the ground, in normal and rare chests, or in Allmight’s supply drops, which can also include the Deku Smasha very powerful punch that leaves no escape if executed correctly.
The other new features of the v26.10 Fortnite update
In addition to the My Hero Academia themed news, the latest Fortnite update sees the return of the boxes Pizza Party. Each includes eight slices of pizza that the player can gobble alone or share with teammates, which restores both shields and health.
New ones have also been added Optimizers. “Let’s Play” immediately gets you a Pizza Party plus a pack of Bomb Healer, while “Reckless SMG Reload” speeds up the reloading of SMGs when reloading with an empty magazine.
Finally new ones have been added Super level styles as a bonus reward for Chapter 4 – Season 4 and some more and less known issues have been fixed.
