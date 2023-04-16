In the last few hours, details have emerged concerning a possible collaboration between Fortnite And Doctor Whowith some reputable leakers like iFireMonkey And MidasRado who state that this crossover will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the popular sci-fi series.

Plus, the partnership will reportedly last more than a weekduring which players will receive exclusive themed skins and rewards.

☎️Fortnite x Doctor Who It has recently been brought to my attention that there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who. Based on what i’m aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to… pic.twitter.com/AOS51ufD1Z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

This isn’t the first time Fortnite users have heard of a possible collaboration with the Doctor Who franchise since FNBRIntelanother leaker linked to the world of the famous battle royale, revealed that a themed event is in the early stages of development.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, there are several reliable leakers who have shared new details on the upcoming collaboration. Those rumors reveal that the event it should last two weeks and will offer skins, pickaxes, a glider and exclusive emotes. Said crossover will also reportedly offer a series of free items by completing some challenges.

The event in question should arrive in November this yearwhich is when the popular TV series will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Fortnite would not be new to this kind of collaboration, since in the past it has already created crossovers with franchise protagonists such as Attack on Titan, Naruto And The Walking Deadwithout forgetting the themed events Marvel.

Obviously there is nothing official in what is written in this news and therefore we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.