The contents of the January 2022 Crew Package on Fortnite have finally been announced, and will be available starting in January 1st, at 01:00 (Italian time). Epic Games confirms this by showing Sneaky Slone of the Snows, ready to begin her icy domination.

Stealthy Slone has new gear at her disposal, which goes far beyond her warm uniform to fight the cold. In addition to this, the January Crew Package will include the decorative back Stealth case of the snows, the Pickaxe Pike for sleet and, together with the uniform, the Stealth cover of snows.

Furtive Snow Slone also has a new style: lo Winter Sunset style. In addition to information on the news coming in January, Epic Games wanted to make a reminder to the players. Until 1 January 2022 it will still be possible to download the decorative back of the Protocol Package.

This is part of the Set Crew Legacy from Fortnite. The six Phases of the Set will be unlocked on the 15th of each month, for each month of active subscription subscribed. The first phase is unlocked upon registration to the Crew of Fortnite.

The Set includes the decorative back, which in Phases 2 and 3 gets a new style, and a pickaxe which, after being unlocked in Phase 3, receives a new style in Phases 4, 5 and 6.

Furthermore, until 6 January 2022, at 15:00 (Italian time), on Fortnite it will be possible to live Mid winter, during which active subscribers will receive the hang glider Golden look table. Recall that this event introduced in Fortnite Tom Holland and Zendaya, directly from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Crew members Fortnite have access at any time and instantly to the Battle Pass of the current season. These same users will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks each month, which will be received on the day corresponding to the billing date.

Although official information has just been released by Epic Games, the contents of the January 2022 Crew Pack of Fortnite they had already been revealed by a leak, which came directly from within the development studio.